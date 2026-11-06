Sertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos

© Igor Ribeiro

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: Asa Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 622 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Igor Ribeiro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Kingspan Insulated Panels , Portobello

Lead Architects: Eliábi Antas, Eric Aragão, Luísa Grangeiro

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Eric Aragão

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Via da Luz

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Kingspan

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at Haras Amparo Medeiros, in the rural area of Princesa Isabel in the Paraíba hinterland (sertão), Casa Amparo was designed based on an analysis of the local natural conditions and landscape. The rugged topography, characterized by rocky outcrops, resilient vegetation, and open views of the territory, guided a layout that seeks to accommodate the architecture to the different levels, preserving the natural features of the site.