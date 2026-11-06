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Sertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos

Sertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos - Image 2 of 28Sertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographySertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenSertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographySertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Asa Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  622
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Igor Ribeiro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Kingspan Insulated Panels, Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Eliábi Antas, Eric Aragão, Luísa Grangeiro
  • Coordination: Eric Aragão
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Via da Luz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Kingspan
  • Country: Brazil
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Sertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Haras Amparo Medeiros, in the rural area of Princesa Isabel in the Paraíba hinterland (sertão), Casa Amparo was designed based on an analysis of the local natural conditions and landscape. The rugged topography, characterized by rocky outcrops, resilient vegetation, and open views of the territory, guided a layout that seeks to accommodate the architecture to the different levels, preserving the natural features of the site.

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Cite: "Sertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos" [Bloco Sertão e Casa Amparo / Asa Arquitetos] 06 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188218/sertao-block-and-amparo-house-asa-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Igor Ribeiro

Sertão 组团与 Amparo 之家 / Asa Arquitetos

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