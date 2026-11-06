Sertão Block and Amparo House / Asa Arquitetos

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Architects: Asa Arquitetos
- Area: 622 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Igor Ribeiro
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Manufacturers: Deca, Kingspan Insulated Panels, Portobello
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Lead Architects: Eliábi Antas, Eric Aragão, Luísa Grangeiro
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Eric Aragão
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Via da Luz
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Kingspan
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located at Haras Amparo Medeiros, in the rural area of Princesa Isabel in the Paraíba hinterland (sertão), Casa Amparo was designed based on an analysis of the local natural conditions and landscape. The rugged topography, characterized by rocky outcrops, resilient vegetation, and open views of the territory, guided a layout that seeks to accommodate the architecture to the different levels, preserving the natural features of the site.