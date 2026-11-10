Bridge House / Studioshaw

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Hackney Wick, United Kingdom
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Architects: Studioshaw
- Area: 6250 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:James Brittain
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
- Landscape Architect: Ash Sakula
- Planning Consultant: Daniel Watney
- Client: CJ O’Shea
- M&E Consultant: Robinson Associates
- City: Hackney Wick
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Studioshaw announces the completion of Bridge House, an eight-story, 6,250 sqm mixed-use development at the heart of Hackney Wick. Delivering 40 apartments alongside dual-level commercial and community spaces, and set beside a new public square, the project marks the practice's largest scheme to date. Its completion coincides with Studioshaw's tenth anniversary and the delivery of its 100th project.