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Bridge House / Studioshaw

Bridge House / Studioshaw - Interior Photography, ConcreteBridge House / Studioshaw - Interior Photography, ConcreteBridge House / Studioshaw - Interior Photography, HandrailBridge House / Studioshaw - Exterior Photography, Balcony, ConcreteBridge House / Studioshaw - More Images+ 29

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Hackney Wick, United Kingdom
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Bridge House / Studioshaw - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. Studioshaw announces the completion of Bridge House, an eight-story, 6,250 sqm mixed-use development at the heart of Hackney Wick. Delivering 40 apartments alongside dual-level commercial and community spaces, and set beside a new public square, the project marks the practice's largest scheme to date. Its completion coincides with Studioshaw's tenth anniversary and the delivery of its 100th project.

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Cite: "Bridge House / Studioshaw" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188214/bridge-house-studioshaw> ISSN 0719-8884

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© James Brittain

桥屋 / Studioshaw

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