Molina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI

•
Molina de Segura, Spain
-
Architects: FVAI
- Area: 4525 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Milena Villalba, FVAI
-
Lead Architect: Francisco Valiente
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Urban Design, Public Space, Landscape Architecture
- General Construction: Sorigué
- City: Molina de Segura
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. A new pedestrian and cycling connection transforms the boundary between the city, the agricultural landscape, and the Segura River into a public space for engaging with the surrounding landscape.