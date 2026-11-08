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Molina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI

Molina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI - Exterior PhotographyMolina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI - Interior PhotographyMolina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI - Exterior PhotographyMolina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI - Image 5 of 24Molina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Urban Design, Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Molina de Segura, Spain
  • Architects: FVAI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4525
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Milena Villalba, FVAI
  • Lead Architect: Francisco Valiente
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Molina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI - Exterior Photography
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. A new pedestrian and cycling connection transforms the boundary between the city, the agricultural landscape, and the Segura River into a public space for engaging with the surrounding landscape.

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Cite: "Molina de Segura Pedestrian Bridge / FVAI" [Pasarela Molina de Segura / FVAI] 08 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188208/molina-de-segura-pedestrian-bridge-fvai> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Milena Villalba

莫利纳德塞古拉人行天桥 / FVAI

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