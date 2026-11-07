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Apartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio

Apartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingApartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BedroomApartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, WoodApartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, ChairApartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio - More Images+ 8

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Residential Architecture, Interior Design, Residential Interiors
Bilbao, Spain
  • Architects: BABELstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  79
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Faro , Flos, Hisbalit, Inclass, TopCer
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Apartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Chair

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment, the subject of this project, is located in Bilbao's Ensanche district and features a layout characteristic of 1970s housing: highly compartmentalized, with small rooms. With a built area of 80 m², the original floor plan included several bedrooms, a kitchen, a breakfast area, a living room, two bathrooms, and a long terrace along the main façade.

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BABELstudio
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain

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Cite: "Apartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio" [Reforma de vivienda en el Enchanche de Bilbao / BABELstudio] 07 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188205/apartment-renovation-in-the-ensanche-of-bilbao-babelstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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毕尔巴鄂扩建区住宅改造 / BABELstudio

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