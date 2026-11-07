Apartment Renovation in the Ensanche of Bilbao / BABELstudio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Interior Design, Residential Interiors

Lead Team: Andrea García Crespo, Michael Schmidt

Design Team: Itziar cabo Laguna

Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: TAO

City: Bilbao

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The apartment, the subject of this project, is located in Bilbao's Ensanche district and features a layout characteristic of 1970s housing: highly compartmentalized, with small rooms. With a built area of 80 m², the original floor plan included several bedrooms, a kitchen, a breakfast area, a living room, two bathrooms, and a long terrace along the main façade.