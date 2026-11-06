Concrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos

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Madrid, Spain
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Architects: CIRAL Arquitectos, Vierna9
- Area: 897 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Cerámica Mayor, Gröel, HOLCIM ESPAÑA S.A.U., Hager, Marmolera vallisoletana, Panoramah! , Studio Ore
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Lead Architects: Tomás Carranza Macías, Miguel Ángel Leonsegui Linares, Francisco Javier Montero Roncero, Miguel Ciria Hernández, Beatriz Álvarez Gómez
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Landscape Architecture: Locus Landscape (Gonzalo Morillo)
- Project Management: Francisco Daniel Melchor Gallego
- General Construction: GMV Proyectos, obras y reformas S. L.
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: José Conesa Adelantado
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Danfar
- Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Girod Geotermia
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Esak Instalaciones
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The location, program, and construction define the project for this residence, located in the northwestern part of Madrid, where the use of concrete becomes the defining feature of its architectural identity.