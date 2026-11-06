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Concrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos

Concrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteConcrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteConcrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodConcrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos - Image 5 of 23Concrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: CIRAL Arquitectos, Vierna9
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  897
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Imagen Subliminal (Rocío R. Rivas, Miguel de Guzmán)
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cerámica Mayor, Gröel, HOLCIM ESPAÑA S.A.U., Hager, Marmolera vallisoletana, Panoramah! , Studio Ore
  • Lead Architects: Tomás Carranza Macías, Miguel Ángel Leonsegui Linares, Francisco Javier Montero Roncero, Miguel Ciria Hernández, Beatriz Álvarez Gómez
  • Landscape Architecture: Locus Landscape (Gonzalo Morillo)
  • Project Management: Francisco Daniel Melchor Gallego
  • General Construction: GMV Proyectos, obras y reformas S. L.
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: José Conesa Adelantado
  • Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Danfar
  • Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Girod Geotermia
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Esak Instalaciones
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
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Concrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío R. Rivas, Miguel de Guzmán)

Text description provided by the architects. The location, program, and construction define the project for this residence, located in the northwestern part of Madrid, where the use of concrete becomes the defining feature of its architectural identity.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Concrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos" [Casa de Hormigón / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos] 06 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188203/concrete-house-vierna9-plus-ciral-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío R. Rivas, Miguel de Guzmán)

混凝土住宅 / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos

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