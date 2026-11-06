Concrete House / Vierna9 + CIRAL Arquitectos

© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío R. Rivas, Miguel de Guzmán)

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors

Landscape Architecture: Locus Landscape (Gonzalo Morillo)

Project Management: Francisco Daniel Melchor Gallego

General Construction: GMV Proyectos, obras y reformas S. L.

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: José Conesa Adelantado

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Danfar

Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Girod Geotermia

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Esak Instalaciones

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The location, program, and construction define the project for this residence, located in the northwestern part of Madrid, where the use of concrete becomes the defining feature of its architectural identity.