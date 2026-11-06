Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura

•
La Calera, Colombia
-
Architects: Yemail Arquitectura
- Area: 51 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé
-
Manufacturers: LA CORONA CARPINTERIA METALICA SAS
-
Lead Architect: Antonio Yemail
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Daniel Molina
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Mauricio Velázquez
- City: La Calera
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. There is a moment when construction and demolition look identical. Sometimes, that concrete image—suspended between absence and the promise of the future—becomes a guide for physical intervention. If we strip away the symbolic sense of violence it sometimes imposes on its site, a ruin can also be understood as a material and temporal inventory.