Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura

© Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé

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Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: Daniel Molina

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Mauricio Velázquez

City: La Calera

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. There is a moment when construction and demolition look identical. Sometimes, that concrete image—suspended between absence and the promise of the future—becomes a guide for physical intervention. If we strip away the symbolic sense of violence it sometimes imposes on its site, a ruin can also be understood as a material and temporal inventory.