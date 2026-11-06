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Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura

Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyGreenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 3 of 24Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 4 of 24Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 5 of 24Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Adaptive Reuse
La Calera, Colombia
  • Architects: Yemail Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  51
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LA CORONA CARPINTERIA METALICA SAS
  • Lead Architect: Antonio Yemail
  • Design Team: Daniel Molina
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Mauricio Velázquez
  • City: La Calera
  • Country: Colombia
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Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé

Text description provided by the architects. There is a moment when construction and demolition look identical. Sometimes, that concrete image—suspended between absence and the promise of the future—becomes a guide for physical intervention. If we strip away the symbolic sense of violence it sometimes imposes on its site, a ruin can also be understood as a material and temporal inventory.

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Yemail Arquitectura
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SteelBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseColombia

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SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseColombia
Cite: "Greenhouse House 23 / Yemail Arquitectura" [Casa-Invernadero 23 / Yemail Arquitectura ] 06 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188199/greenhouse-house-23-yemail-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé

温室住宅 23 / Yemail Arquitectura

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