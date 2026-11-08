Fuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura

© Gabriel Gallegos

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Text description provided by the architects. The Fuentesaúco Pharmacy offers a reflection on the role of architecture in the recovery and modernization of essential services in rural areas. In a town of approximately 1,500 inhabitants, the project goes beyond renovating a commercial establishment to reaffirm the importance of maintaining nearby, accessible healthcare facilities that are connected to the everyday life of the community. In a context marked by population decline, architecture also becomes a tool for preserving quality of life and strengthening the community's identity.