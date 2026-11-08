Fuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura

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Fuentesaúco, Spain
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Architects: David Hernandez Arquitectura
- Area: 130 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Gabriel Gallegos
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Manufacturers: JUNG, I-TEC, Marazzi Tiles
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- Category: Renovation, Commercial Architecture, Pharmacy
- Leadership Team: David Hernández Martín, Sergio Murillo Moreno
- General Construction: VEG Construcciones
- Project Management: Inside Pharmacy
- City: Fuentesaúco
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Fuentesaúco Pharmacy offers a reflection on the role of architecture in the recovery and modernization of essential services in rural areas. In a town of approximately 1,500 inhabitants, the project goes beyond renovating a commercial establishment to reaffirm the importance of maintaining nearby, accessible healthcare facilities that are connected to the everyday life of the community. In a context marked by population decline, architecture also becomes a tool for preserving quality of life and strengthening the community's identity.