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Fuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura

Fuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyFuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Image 3 of 17Fuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassFuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, ConcreteFuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Renovation, Commercial Architecture, Pharmacy
Fuentesaúco, Spain
  • Architects: David Hernandez Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gabriel Gallegos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, I-TEC, Marazzi Tiles
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Fuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Concrete
© Gabriel Gallegos

Text description provided by the architects. The Fuentesaúco Pharmacy offers a reflection on the role of architecture in the recovery and modernization of essential services in rural areas. In a town of approximately 1,500 inhabitants, the project goes beyond renovating a commercial establishment to reaffirm the importance of maintaining nearby, accessible healthcare facilities that are connected to the everyday life of the community. In a context marked by population decline, architecture also becomes a tool for preserving quality of life and strengthening the community's identity.

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David Hernandez Arquitectura
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StoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailPharmacySpain

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StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailPharmacySpain
Cite: "Fuentesaúco Pharmacy / David Hernandez Arquitectura" [Farmacia Fuentesaúco / David Hernandez Arquitectura] 08 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188185/fuentesauco-pharmacy-david-hernandez-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Gabriel Gallegos

Fuentesaúco 药房 / David Hernandez Arquitectura

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