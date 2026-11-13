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LYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects

LYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects - Exterior PhotographyLYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects - Interior Photography, StairsLYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomLYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects - Exterior PhotographyLYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects - More Images+ 23

Curated by Xiaoyin Kuang

Exhibition Center, Sports Architecture, Showroom
Chengdu, China
  • Design Team: Fan He, Hao Li, Dian Rong, Shuo Wang, Aidong Li, Linxi Zhong, Ziyu Liu, Tianyi Liu, Renkai Liu, Jinyu Li, Zihan Gan, Jiayu Sun
  • Client: Chengdu Mingtai Motorsport Development Co., Ltd.
  • Operator: Lynk & Co Motorsport
  • Construction Documentation: JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design Consultant: Beijing Ningzhijing Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
  • Facade Consultant: Chengdu Jili Creative Facade
  • Structural Consultant: Yuki Law
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
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LYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Translating the language of automotive performance into architectural space forms the starting point of the LYNK & CO Motorsport Experience Center (MEC). Located at the heart of Tianfu International Circuit in Chengdu Eastern New Area, adjacent to the main grandstand, the project forms part of Geely's Mintimes Spaceport development.

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Cite: "LYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188168/lynk-and-co-motorsport-experience-center-chengdu-muda-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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