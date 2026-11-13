LYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects

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Chengdu, China
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Architects: MUDA-Architects
- Area: 3884 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Arch-Exist, Qingbo Wu
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Lead Architect: Yun Lu
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- Category: Exhibition Center, Sports Architecture, Showroom
- Design Team: Fan He, Hao Li, Dian Rong, Shuo Wang, Aidong Li, Linxi Zhong, Ziyu Liu, Tianyi Liu, Renkai Liu, Jinyu Li, Zihan Gan, Jiayu Sun
- Client: Chengdu Mingtai Motorsport Development Co., Ltd.
- Operator: Lynk & Co Motorsport
- Construction Documentation: JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
- Lighting Design Consultant: Beijing Ningzhijing Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
- Facade Consultant: Chengdu Jili Creative Facade
- Structural Consultant: Yuki Law
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Translating the language of automotive performance into architectural space forms the starting point of the LYNK & CO Motorsport Experience Center (MEC). Located at the heart of Tianfu International Circuit in Chengdu Eastern New Area, adjacent to the main grandstand, the project forms part of Geely's Mintimes Spaceport development.