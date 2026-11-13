LYNK&CO Motorsport Experience Center Chengdu / MUDA-Architects

+ 23

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Exhibition Center, Sports Architecture, Showroom

Design Team: Fan He, Hao Li, Dian Rong, Shuo Wang, Aidong Li, Linxi Zhong, Ziyu Liu, Tianyi Liu, Renkai Liu, Jinyu Li, Zihan Gan, Jiayu Sun

Client: Chengdu Mingtai Motorsport Development Co., Ltd.

Operator: Lynk & Co Motorsport

Construction Documentation: JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design Consultant: Beijing Ningzhijing Lighting Design Co., Ltd.

Facade Consultant: Chengdu Jili Creative Facade

Structural Consultant: Yuki Law

City: Chengdu

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Translating the language of automotive performance into architectural space forms the starting point of the LYNK & CO Motorsport Experience Center (MEC). Located at the heart of Tianfu International Circuit in Chengdu Eastern New Area, adjacent to the main grandstand, the project forms part of Geely's Mintimes Spaceport development.