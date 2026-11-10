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Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Image 2 of 43Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Image 3 of 43Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairAmbang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Image 5 of 43Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - More Images+ 38

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Central Java, Indonesia
  • Architects: Tamara Wibowo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  735
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Toto, Blum, Daikin, Estica International, MIWA, Nurco Lighting, Paloma, Sajiwa, Yelca
  • Lead Architects: Berda Karendra Putra, Tamara Wibowo
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Architect: Berda Karendra Putra
  • General Contractor: AML Contractor
  • Interior Designer: Tamara Wibowo Architects
  • Lighting Supplier: H+Works
  • Lanscape Architect: Plikota
  • MEP & HVAC: AML Contractor
  • City: Central Java
  • Country: Indonesia
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Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Image 8 of 43
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the cool highlands of Central Java, Ambang House is a private residence designed for a middle-aged couple within a family compound shared with their extended family. Oriented toward the compound's clubhouse pool with a mountain backdrop, the architecture balances openness to its surroundings with a measured sense of retreat.

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Cite: "Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188142/ambang-house-tamara-wibowo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ernest Theofilus

Ambang 住宅 / Tamara Wibowo Architects

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