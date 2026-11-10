Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

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Architects: Tamara Wibowo Architects
- Area: 735 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
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Lead Architects: Berda Karendra Putra, Tamara Wibowo
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the cool highlands of Central Java, Ambang House is a private residence designed for a middle-aged couple within a family compound shared with their extended family. Oriented toward the compound's clubhouse pool with a mountain backdrop, the architecture balances openness to its surroundings with a measured sense of retreat.