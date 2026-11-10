Ambang House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

© Ernest Theofilus

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Houses • Central Java, Indonesia Architects: Tamara Wibowo Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 735 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ernest Theofilus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Toto Blum , Daikin , Estica International , MIWA , Nurco Lighting , Paloma , Sajiwa , Yelca Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Berda Karendra Putra, Tamara Wibowo

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Project Architect: Berda Karendra Putra

General Contractor: AML Contractor

Interior Designer: Tamara Wibowo Architects

Lighting Supplier: H+Works

Lanscape Architect: Plikota

MEP & HVAC: AML Contractor

City: Central Java

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the cool highlands of Central Java, Ambang House is a private residence designed for a middle-aged couple within a family compound shared with their extended family. Oriented toward the compound's clubhouse pool with a mountain backdrop, the architecture balances openness to its surroundings with a measured sense of retreat.