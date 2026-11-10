Scalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito

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Seville, Spain
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Architects: Estudio Hábito
- Area: 4500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fernando Alda
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Manufacturers: Flexbrick, Cortizo, Eurohabitat, Graphenstone
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
- Architecture Team: Diego Ibáñez Lahoz, Alejandro Díaz Pérez
- Design Team: Alfonso Gómez-Feria Ponce, Teresa Celaya Gutiérrez, Fabio Franquelo Cruz
- Construction Execution Director: Ángel Bruna Vidal
- Structural Engineering: Miguel Peña Rojas
- Mep Engineering: SM Arquitectura & Gestión de Proyectos
- Main Contractor: VDR
- Metalwork: Laser Goded, GMetal
- Joinery: Carpintería Collantes SL
- City: Seville
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The new Scalpers headquarters, located near Seville's Expo '92 site, is conceived as a building deeply rooted in its context and in the Andalusian architectural tradition, reinterpreted through a contemporary perspective.