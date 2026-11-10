Scalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito

© Fernando Alda

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Offices, Office Buildings, Offices Interiors

Architecture Team: Diego Ibáñez Lahoz, Alejandro Díaz Pérez

Design Team: Alfonso Gómez-Feria Ponce, Teresa Celaya Gutiérrez, Fabio Franquelo Cruz

Construction Execution Director: Ángel Bruna Vidal

Structural Engineering: Miguel Peña Rojas

Mep Engineering: SM Arquitectura & Gestión de Proyectos

Main Contractor: VDR

Metalwork: Laser Goded, GMetal

Joinery: Carpintería Collantes SL

City: Seville

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Scalpers headquarters, located near Seville's Expo '92 site, is conceived as a building deeply rooted in its context and in the Andalusian architectural tradition, reinterpreted through a contemporary perspective.