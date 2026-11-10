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Scalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito

Scalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito - Image 2 of 35Scalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito - Interior Photography, Stairs, LightingScalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito - Interior PhotographyScalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Lighting, GlassScalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito - More Images+ 30

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Offices, Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Seville, Spain
  • Architects: Estudio Hábito
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Alda 
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flexbrick, Cortizo, Eurohabitat, Graphenstone
  • Architecture Team: Diego Ibáñez Lahoz, Alejandro Díaz Pérez
  • Design Team: Alfonso Gómez-Feria Ponce, Teresa Celaya Gutiérrez, Fabio Franquelo Cruz
  • Construction Execution Director: Ángel Bruna Vidal
  • Structural Engineering: Miguel Peña Rojas
  • Mep Engineering: SM Arquitectura & Gestión de Proyectos
  • Main Contractor: VDR
  • Metalwork: Laser Goded, GMetal
  • Joinery: Carpintería Collantes SL
  • City: Seville
  • Country: Spain
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Scalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito - Image 9 of 35
© Fernando Alda 

Text description provided by the architects. The new Scalpers headquarters, located near Seville's Expo '92 site, is conceived as a building deeply rooted in its context and in the Andalusian architectural tradition, reinterpreted through a contemporary perspective.

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Estudio Hábito
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Scalpers Headquarters / Estudio Hábito" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188141/scalpers-headquarters> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Alda 

Scalpers 总部 / Estudio Hábito

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