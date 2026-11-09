East County Library / Holst Architecture

© Christian Columbres

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Category: Library, Public Architecture

Architecture Offices: Holst Architecture, Adjaye Associates

Project Management: Shiels Obletz Johnsen

General Contractor: Fortis Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acoustic Design Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Vega Civil Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Magnusson Klemencic Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PAE Engineering

Landscape Architecture: PLACE

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Tillotson Design Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EcoREAL Solutions

City: Gresham

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Today, Holst Architecture released the official photography for the new East County Library, a community-focused destination for learning, play, and connection in Gresham, Oregon. A critical civic space missing in the area for decades, the library's innovative programming and thoughtful architecture were shaped to serve the current and future needs of over 100,000 residents.