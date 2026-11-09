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East County Library / Holst Architecture

East County Library / Holst Architecture - Interior PhotographyEast County Library / Holst Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodEast County Library / Holst Architecture - Exterior Photography, ColumnEast County Library / Holst Architecture - Interior Photography, ColumnEast County Library / Holst Architecture - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Library, Public Architecture
Gresham, United States
  • Architects: Holst Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  95000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Christian Columbres, KLiK Concepts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  American Standard, Assa Abloy, Otis, Uponor, dormakaba, Bega, Herman Miller, Acoufelt, Aermec, Allegion, Bentley Mills, Caeserstone, Faustrollean, Feast Watson, Hussey, Jaga, Kalesnikoff, LF Illumination, Leland, NaughtOne, +15
  • Architecture Offices: Holst Architecture, Adjaye Associates
  • Project Management: Shiels Obletz Johnsen
  • General Contractor: Fortis Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acoustic Design Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Vega Civil Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PAE Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: PLACE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Tillotson Design Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EcoREAL Solutions
  • City: Gresham
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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East County Library / Holst Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Christian Columbres

Text description provided by the architects. Today, Holst Architecture released the official photography for the new East County Library, a community-focused destination for learning, play, and connection in Gresham, Oregon. A critical civic space missing in the area for decades, the library's innovative programming and thoughtful architecture were shaped to serve the current and future needs of over 100,000 residents.

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Cite: "East County Library / Holst Architecture" 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188105/east-county-library-holst-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Christian Columbres

东县图书馆 / Holst Architecture

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