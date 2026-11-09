East County Library / Holst Architecture

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Gresham, United States
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Architects: Holst Architecture
- Area: 95000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Christian Columbres, KLiK Concepts
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Manufacturers: American Standard, Assa Abloy, Otis, Uponor, dormakaba, Bega, Herman Miller, Acoufelt, Aermec, Allegion, Bentley Mills, Caeserstone, Faustrollean, Feast Watson, Hussey, Jaga, Kalesnikoff, LF Illumination, Leland, NaughtOne, +15
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- Category: Library, Public Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Holst Architecture, Adjaye Associates
- Project Management: Shiels Obletz Johnsen
- General Contractor: Fortis Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acoustic Design Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Vega Civil Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PAE Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: PLACE
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Tillotson Design Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EcoREAL Solutions
- City: Gresham
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Today, Holst Architecture released the official photography for the new East County Library, a community-focused destination for learning, play, and connection in Gresham, Oregon. A critical civic space missing in the area for decades, the library's innovative programming and thoughtful architecture were shaped to serve the current and future needs of over 100,000 residents.