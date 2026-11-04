Tabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos

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Ciudad de México, Mexico
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Architects: CAAM Arquitectos
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Zaicks Moz
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Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Daniel Moreno Ahuja
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- Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Leslie Cortez, Almudena Oria, Macarena Esturau Cedillo
- General Construction: CIMERA (Héctor Anselmo y María Anselmo)
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Tabasco 267 is the renovation of a 90-square-meter (968-square-foot) apartment in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City. CAAM used the existing conditions as the project's primary raw material, transforming the layout, ceilings, finishes, lighting, and furniture.