Tabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos

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Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors

Design Team: Leslie Cortez, Almudena Oria, Macarena Esturau Cedillo

General Construction: CIMERA (Héctor Anselmo y María Anselmo)

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Tabasco 267 is the renovation of a 90-square-meter (968-square-foot) apartment in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City. CAAM used the existing conditions as the project's primary raw material, transforming the layout, ceilings, finishes, lighting, and furniture.