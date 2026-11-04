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Tabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos

Tabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, TableTabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living RoomTabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedTabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, CountertopTabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Renovation, Residential Interiors
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: CAAM Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaicks Moz
  • Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Daniel Moreno Ahuja
  • Design Team: Leslie Cortez, Almudena Oria, Macarena Esturau Cedillo
  • General Construction: CIMERA (Héctor Anselmo y María Anselmo)
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
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Tabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Table
© Zaicks Moz

Text description provided by the architects. Tabasco 267 is the renovation of a 90-square-meter (968-square-foot) apartment in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City. CAAM used the existing conditions as the project's primary raw material, transforming the layout, ceilings, finishes, lighting, and furniture.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Tabasco 267 Apartment / CAAM Arquitectos" [Departamento Tabasco 267 / CAAM Arquitectos] 04 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188090/tabasco-267-apartment-caam-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zaicks Moz

Tabasco 267 公寓 / CAAM Arquitectos

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