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Neuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz

Neuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz - Exterior Photography, BalconyNeuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz - Image 3 of 25Neuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassNeuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz - Interior Photography, WoodNeuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Apartments, Sustainability
Basel, Switzerland
  • Architects: Volpatohatz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  294
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tina Barth, VOLPATOHATZ AG
  • Lead Architects: Nicole Hatz, Marco Volpato
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Neuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Tina Barth

Text description provided by the architects. VOLPATOHATZ won a competition for the design of an apartment building in Basel, Switzerland. The competition proposal, juried by architect and professor Harry Gugger, includes seven apartments over five levels, plus a basement for bikes, plants, and storage.

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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilitySwitzerland

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilitySwitzerland
Cite: "Neuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188089/neuweilerstrasse-mixed-use-development-volpatohatz> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tina Barth

Neuweilerstrasse 住宅开发 / Volpatohatz

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