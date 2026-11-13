Neuweilerstrasse Development / Volpatohatz

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Architects: Volpatohatz
- Area: 294 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tina Barth, VOLPATOHATZ AG
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Lead Architects: Nicole Hatz, Marco Volpato
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Sustainability
- Design Team: Tongxin Li, Daria Hagea
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ernst & Eitel GmbH
- Urban Planning: VOLPATOHATZ AG
- City: Basel
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. VOLPATOHATZ won a competition for the design of an apartment building in Basel, Switzerland. The competition proposal, juried by architect and professor Harry Gugger, includes seven apartments over five levels, plus a basement for bikes, plants, and storage.