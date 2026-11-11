Pusayapuri Housing / EKAR

© Rungkit Chareonwat

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Hospitality Architecture • U Thong, Thailand Architects: EKAR

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3138 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Rungkit Chareonwat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: GRC

Lead Architect: Ekaphap Duangkaew

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Category: Hospitality Architecture

Technical Team: Sirisak Thammasiri

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jetsada Aonphan

Landscape Architecture: Topform Design

City: U Thong

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Unlike Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, U Thong is a forgotten city, even though it holds one of the oldest civilizations in Thailand. Almost no tangible evidence remains to show Thai people how old the city really is. What is left are the bases of collapsed pagodas scattered across the area and tiny beads found in the soil. The people of U Thong have collected these objects for almost a hundred years and once came together to set up a museum, but there was not enough to tell the story of the city.