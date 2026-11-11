Pusayapuri Housing / EKAR

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U Thong, Thailand
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Architects: EKAR
- Area: 3138 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Rungkit Chareonwat
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Manufacturers: GRC
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Lead Architect: Ekaphap Duangkaew
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Technical Team: Sirisak Thammasiri
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jetsada Aonphan
- Landscape Architecture: Topform Design
- City: U Thong
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Unlike Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, U Thong is a forgotten city, even though it holds one of the oldest civilizations in Thailand. Almost no tangible evidence remains to show Thai people how old the city really is. What is left are the bases of collapsed pagodas scattered across the area and tiny beads found in the soil. The people of U Thong have collected these objects for almost a hundred years and once came together to set up a museum, but there was not enough to tell the story of the city.