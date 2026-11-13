Casa Tranquilo / DADO

© Ar. Ekansh Goel © Studio Recall

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Category: Houses

Technical Team: Harini Chandrasekar

Lead Team: Dinika Thomas, Adhiraj Bhattacharya, Sneha Patil

General Contractor: Rameshwaram Yadav

Project Management: Concretus Technologies

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rajesh Mahambrey & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Govind Budge

Stylist: Drisha Jain

Client: Rakyan Homes

City: Verla Canca

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tranquilo is a 10,000 sq. ft. villa in Verla Canca, North Goa, set within dense forest. Our inspiration was not a building or a style but a philosophy of slow living: a home where the day is marked by birdsong and the changing light through the trees. We let the existing forest guide the design, so that every tree that could be saved was woven into the plan and the house feels like it grew from the forest floor rather than being built on top of it.