Casa Tranquilo / DADO

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Architects: DADO
- Area: 10000 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ar. Ekansh Goel © Studio Recall
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Manufacturers: Bliss-Space, Dtale Modern, Gulmohar Lane, Living Shapes, Oorjas Lighting, Studio Palassa, Thomas the Potter
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Lead Architect: Adhiraj Bhattacharya
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- Category: Houses
- Technical Team: Harini Chandrasekar
- Lead Team: Dinika Thomas, Adhiraj Bhattacharya, Sneha Patil
- General Contractor: Rameshwaram Yadav
- Project Management: Concretus Technologies
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rajesh Mahambrey & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Govind Budge
- Stylist: Drisha Jain
- Client: Rakyan Homes
- City: Verla Canca
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tranquilo is a 10,000 sq. ft. villa in Verla Canca, North Goa, set within dense forest. Our inspiration was not a building or a style but a philosophy of slow living: a home where the day is marked by birdsong and the changing light through the trees. We let the existing forest guide the design, so that every tree that could be saved was woven into the plan and the house feels like it grew from the forest floor rather than being built on top of it.