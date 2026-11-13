  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Casa Tranquilo / DADO

Casa Tranquilo / DADO

Casa Tranquilo / DADO - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa Tranquilo / DADO - Interior Photography, Wood, HandrailCasa Tranquilo / DADO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedCasa Tranquilo / DADO - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Bed, BedroomCasa Tranquilo / DADO - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Verla Canca, India
  • Architects: DADO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ar. Ekansh Goel © Studio Recall
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bliss-Space, Dtale Modern, Gulmohar Lane, Living Shapes, Oorjas Lighting, Studio Palassa, Thomas the Potter
  • Lead Architect: Adhiraj Bhattacharya
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Harini Chandrasekar
  • Lead Team: Dinika Thomas, Adhiraj Bhattacharya, Sneha Patil
  • General Contractor: Rameshwaram Yadav
  • Project Management: Concretus Technologies
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rajesh Mahambrey & Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Govind Budge
  • Stylist: Drisha Jain
  • Client: Rakyan Homes
  • City: Verla Canca
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Casa Tranquilo / DADO - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ar. Ekansh Goel © Studio Recall

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tranquilo is a 10,000 sq. ft. villa in Verla Canca, North Goa, set within dense forest. Our inspiration was not a building or a style but a philosophy of slow living: a home where the day is marked by birdsong and the changing light through the trees. We let the existing forest guide the design, so that every tree that could be saved was woven into the plan and the house feels like it grew from the forest floor rather than being built on top of it.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DADO
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Casa Tranquilo / DADO" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188078/casa-tranquilo-dado> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ar. Ekansh Goel © Studio Recall

Tranquilo 住宅 / DADO

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags