Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects

© Michal Jancik

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Text description provided by the architects. Florian Residence 1 is the first completed building and marks the beginning of a new urban district. Located on a prominent site near the National Bank of Slovakia, the building comprises eight floors, shops and amenities, and 73 homes ranging from compact studios to spacious apartments. High technological standards – triple glazing, high-performance thermal insulation, and acoustic engineering – ensure residents' optimal comfort, while the generous entrance and light-filled atrium lend the building an authentic sense of place and community.