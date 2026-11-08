Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects

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Bratislava, Slovakia
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Architects: Benthem Crouwel Architects
- Area: 27500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Michal Jancik, Alto Real Estate
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Lead Architects: Benthem Crouwel Architects
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Urban Planning: JRKVC
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arding
- General Contractor: ECM ProClienta
- City: Bratislava
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. Florian Residence 1 is the first completed building and marks the beginning of a new urban district. Located on a prominent site near the National Bank of Slovakia, the building comprises eight floors, shops and amenities, and 73 homes ranging from compact studios to spacious apartments. High technological standards – triple glazing, high-performance thermal insulation, and acoustic engineering – ensure residents' optimal comfort, while the generous entrance and light-filled atrium lend the building an authentic sense of place and community.