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Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects

Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects - Image 2 of 18Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects - Exterior PhotographyFlorian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects - Image 4 of 18Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects - Interior Photography, BalconyFlorian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Apartments
Bratislava, Slovakia
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Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects - Exterior Photography
© Alto Real Estate

Text description provided by the architects. Florian Residence 1 is the first completed building and marks the beginning of a new urban district. Located on a prominent site near the National Bank of Slovakia, the building comprises eight floors, shops and amenities, and 73 homes ranging from compact studios to spacious apartments. High technological standards – triple glazing, high-performance thermal insulation, and acoustic engineering – ensure residents' optimal comfort, while the generous entrance and light-filled atrium lend the building an authentic sense of place and community.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSlovakia

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Cite: "Florian Residence 1 / Benthem Crouwel Architects" 08 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188055/florian-residence-1-benthem-crouwel-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Michal Jancik

Florian 住宅 1 号 / Benthem Crouwel Architects

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