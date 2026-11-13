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Capsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio

Capsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio - Image 2 of 34Capsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio - Image 8 of 34Capsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Concrete, ChairCapsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Countertop, GlassCapsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio - More Images+ 29

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Zabbougha, Lebanon
  • Category: Houses
  • Structural Engineer: Rafik El-Khoury & Partners
  • Electrical Consultant: Roger Noujeim
  • Mechanical Consultant: Bachir Saadeh
  • Artist: Dia al-Azzawi
  • Landscape Architect: Loubna Hijazi
  • City: Zabbougha
  • Country: Lebanon
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Capsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio - Image 6 of 34
© Ieva Saudargaitė

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the coniferous forests of Mount Lebanon, Capsule Retreat is a modern home that beds into an ancient landscape of sandstone outcrops and alpine villages. Paying close attention to the flesh of the site, the design process sets aside aesthetic sensitivities in favor of a more physiological reading, one that acknowledges the stratification embedded in its materiality, where incompleteness and low-tech building technologies found in rural settings were the starting point to weave in design practice as context.

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East Architecture Studio
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GlassConcrete

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Cite: "Capsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188053/capsule-retreat-east-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ieva Saudargaitė

太空舱避难所 / East Architecture Studio

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