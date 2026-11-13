Capsule Retreat / East Architecture Studio

© Ieva Saudargaitė

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Category: Houses

Structural Engineer: Rafik El-Khoury & Partners

Electrical Consultant: Roger Noujeim

Mechanical Consultant: Bachir Saadeh

Artist: Dia al-Azzawi

Landscape Architect: Loubna Hijazi

City: Zabbougha

Country: Lebanon

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Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the coniferous forests of Mount Lebanon, Capsule Retreat is a modern home that beds into an ancient landscape of sandstone outcrops and alpine villages. Paying close attention to the flesh of the site, the design process sets aside aesthetic sensitivities in favor of a more physiological reading, one that acknowledges the stratification embedded in its materiality, where incompleteness and low-tech building technologies found in rural settings were the starting point to weave in design practice as context.