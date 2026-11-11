Gamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions

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Architects: Biome Environmental Solutions
- Area: 854 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Vivek Muthuramalingam
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Lead Architects: Anurag Tamhankar, Chitra Vishwanath
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Text description provided by the architects. Gamaya Farms redefines architectural iconism not through bold geometry, but through absolute camouflage and tectonic erasure. Situated near Vikarabad, along a forested plateau and rolling hills, the project serves as a shared amenities zone and eco-resort for a farm-plot community. Rather than treating the program as a monolithic footprint, the master plan deconstructs the traditional resort layout into distinct, site-specific architectural typologies.