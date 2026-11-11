  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. India
  5. Gamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions

Gamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions

Gamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions - Exterior PhotographyGamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, BrickGamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 4 of 37Gamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairGamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions - More Images+ 32

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hotels
Vikarabad, India
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Anusha Bhube, Deeptanil, Ganesh, Kanchi, Laasya, Vidushi Gupta
  • Client: Prakash D
  • Consultants: SL Structural Consultants
  • Contractors/ Builders: PKR Group of Constructions
  • City: Vikarabad
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Gamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 6 of 37
© Vivek Muthuramalingam

Text description provided by the architects. Gamaya Farms redefines architectural iconism not through bold geometry, but through absolute camouflage and tectonic erasure. Situated near Vikarabad, along a forested plateau and rolling hills, the project serves as a shared amenities zone and eco-resort for a farm-plot community. Rather than treating the program as a monolithic footprint, the master plan deconstructs the traditional resort layout into distinct, site-specific architectural typologies.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Biome Environmental Solutions
Office

Materials

StoneConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsIndia

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsIndia
Cite: "Gamaya Farms / Biome Environmental Solutions" 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188052/gamaya-farms-biome-environmental-solutions> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Vivek Muthuramalingam

Gamaya 农场 / Biome Environmental Solutions

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags