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Huus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG

Huus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG - Exterior Photography, BalconyHuus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG - Interior Photography, WoodHuus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG - Interior Photography, StairsHuus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG - Interior PhotographyHuus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG - More Images+ 31

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Apartments, Sustainability
Nebikon, Switzerland
  • Architects: Kollektiv.w AG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  243
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Benjamin Kunz
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Huus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Benjamin Kunz

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the historic row of houses along Bahnhofstrasse, "Huus a de Wegere" replaces an existing building from the 1940s.

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Kollektiv.w AG
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilitySwitzerland

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Cite: "Huus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188024/huus-a-de-wegere-kollekti-ag> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Benjamin Kunz

Huus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG

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