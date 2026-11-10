Huus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG

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Architects: Kollektiv.w AG
- Area: 243 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Benjamin Kunz
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Sustainability
- Lead Team: Flavio Staffelbach, Tobias Küchler, Christian Tschopp
- Design Team: Tobias Küchler
- Technical Team: Christian Tschopp, Fabian Schürmann
- City: Nebikon
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Set within the historic row of houses along Bahnhofstrasse, "Huus a de Wegere" replaces an existing building from the 1940s.