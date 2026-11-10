Huus a de Wegere / Kollektiv.w AG

© Benjamin Kunz

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Sustainability

Lead Team: Flavio Staffelbach, Tobias Küchler, Christian Tschopp

Design Team: Tobias Küchler

Technical Team: Christian Tschopp, Fabian Schürmann

City: Nebikon

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within the historic row of houses along Bahnhofstrasse, "Huus a de Wegere" replaces an existing building from the 1940s.