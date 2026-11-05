  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG

Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG

Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG - Exterior PhotographyErsatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG - Image 3 of 30Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG - Interior PhotographyErsatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamErsatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Roggliswil, Switzerland
  • Architects: Kollektiv.w AG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  122
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Benjamin Kunz
  • Lead Architects: Flavio Staffelbach, Tobias Küchler, Christian Tschopp
More SpecsLess Specs
Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Benjamin Kunz

Text description provided by the architects. A House in the Green – Nestled between residential buildings and mature trees stood a small former production hall. Originally, it was to be preserved and extended with a senior-friendly apartment, but structural assessments revealed that this would only be possible with extensive interventions. Due to these challenges and the limited space, a replacement building was planned, with a floor plan based on the former hall.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kollektiv.w AG
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG" 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188023/ersatzneubau-winkel-kollekti-ag> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Benjamin Kunz

Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags