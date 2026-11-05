Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG

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Roggliswil, Switzerland
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Architects: Kollektiv.w AG
- Area: 122 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Benjamin Kunz
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Lead Architects: Flavio Staffelbach, Tobias Küchler, Christian Tschopp
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Flavio Staffelbach
- Design Team: Tobias Küchler
- Technical Team: Christian Tschopp
- City: Roggliswil
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. A House in the Green – Nestled between residential buildings and mature trees stood a small former production hall. Originally, it was to be preserved and extended with a senior-friendly apartment, but structural assessments revealed that this would only be possible with extensive interventions. Due to these challenges and the limited space, a replacement building was planned, with a floor plan based on the former hall.