Ersatzneubau Winkel / Kollektiv.w AG

© Benjamin Kunz

+ 25

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Flavio Staffelbach

Design Team: Tobias Küchler

Technical Team: Christian Tschopp

City: Roggliswil

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. A House in the Green – Nestled between residential buildings and mature trees stood a small former production hall. Originally, it was to be preserved and extended with a senior-friendly apartment, but structural assessments revealed that this would only be possible with extensive interventions. Due to these challenges and the limited space, a replacement building was planned, with a floor plan based on the former hall.