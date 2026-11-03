The Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain

© Luis Abba

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Text description provided by the architects. The Vineyard ?HOUSE? On September 10, 2022, at 12:29 p.m., I broke ground with the first of thousands of shovels I would dig to build my house. But the story began in my second year of architecture school, when I lost my parents. That was when I started working and saving, just in case something happened to me. Then, a dream emerged: to live on a vineyard. I decided that if I didn't need to use those savings upon graduating, I would use them to build my house. When I graduated, my savings were enough for 215 sq ft (20 m²), but by building it with my own hands, I could save on labor costs and reach 355 sq ft (33 m²).