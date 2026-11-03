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The Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain

The Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain - Interior Photography, WoodThe Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain - Exterior PhotographyThe Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain - Exterior Photography, WoodThe Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain - More Images+ 29

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Luján de Cuyo, Argentina
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The Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The Vineyard ?HOUSE? On September 10, 2022, at 12:29 p.m., I broke ground with the first of thousands of shovels I would dig to build my house. But the story began in my second year of architecture school, when I lost my parents. That was when I started working and saving, just in case something happened to me. Then, a dream emerged: to live on a vineyard. I decided that if I didn't need to use those savings upon graduating, I would use them to build my house. When I graduated, my savings were enough for 215 sq ft (20 m²), but by building it with my own hands, I could save on labor costs and reach 355 sq ft (33 m²).

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Lauti Esain
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "The Vineyard HOUSE? / Lauti Esain" [La ¿CASA? del viñedo / Lauti Esain] 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188001/the-vineyard-house-lauti-esain> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luis Abba

葡萄园之“家”？ / Lauti Esain

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