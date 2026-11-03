Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura

-
Architects: Cel-Ras Arquitectura
- Area: 5340 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Paula Martínez
-
Lead Architects: CEL-RAS Arquitectura
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Tourism, Hospitality Interiors
- Country: Dominican Republic
Text description provided by the architects. Amares stands on a 14,152 m² beachfront site on Playa El Estillero, near El Limón, on the northern coast of the Samaná Peninsula in the Dominican Republic. The plot lies between the Atlantic and a backdrop of coconut palms and tropical forest, in one of the few stretches of Caribbean coast still free from large-scale tourism.