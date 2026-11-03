Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura

© Paula Martínez

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Text description provided by the architects. Amares stands on a 14,152 m² beachfront site on Playa El Estillero, near El Limón, on the northern coast of the Samaná Peninsula in the Dominican Republic. The plot lies between the Atlantic and a backdrop of coconut palms and tropical forest, in one of the few stretches of Caribbean coast still free from large-scale tourism.