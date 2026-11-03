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Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura

Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenHotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura - Image 3 of 20Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ChairHotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura - Image 5 of 20Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura - More Images+ 15

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Hospitality Architecture, Tourism, Hospitality Interiors
Dominican Republic
  • Architects: Cel-Ras Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paula Martínez
  • Lead Architects: CEL-RAS Arquitectura
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Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Paula Martínez

Text description provided by the architects. Amares stands on a 14,152 m² beachfront site on Playa El Estillero, near El Limón, on the northern coast of the Samaná Peninsula in the Dominican Republic. The plot lies between the Atlantic and a backdrop of coconut palms and tropical forest, in one of the few stretches of Caribbean coast still free from large-scale tourism.

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Cel-Ras Arquitectura
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WoodStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsDominican Republic

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WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsDominican Republic
Cite: "Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura" 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187993/amares-cel-ras-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paula Martínez

Hotel Amares / Cel-Ras Arquitectura

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