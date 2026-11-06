Restaurante Preta Maria / Estudio Guto Requena

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Architects: Estudio Guto Requena
- Area: 2744 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:André Klotz
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Manufacturers: Atelier Tudubambusa, Casa Paulo Alves, Cremme, DUE, Donatelli Tecidos, Dramalux, E Stones, ECOSAPIENS TAIPA, Estudio Sergio Matos, Estúdio Filipe Fonseca, Global Toldos, Manufacta Marcenaria, Protecnica
- Category: Restaurant
- Authors: Gabriela de Matos, Mateus Fraga
- Architecture Team: Barbara Fischer, Mariana Chemin, Priscila Almeida, Rodolfo Torres, André Thurler, Camila Marques, Daniel Viana e Ludovica Leone
- Project Management: CTE
- Construction: ARBAIT
- Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho
- Electrical Plumbing And Fire Safety Design: i2n Engenharia
- Accessibility Design: Pimenta Associados
- Landscape Design: Benedito Abbud - Arquitetura Paisagística
- Acoustic Design: Akkerman Alcoragi Acústica Ideal
- Automation Design: DUE
- Kitchen Design: ETKO SOLUTIONS
- Hvac Design: i2n Engenharia
- Internal Dining Area: 135 m²
- Covered Terrace: 15 m²
- Garden Area: 105 m²
- City: Bela Vista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. An architectural project that celebrates Afro-Brazilian culture: this is the foundation of Preta Maria restaurant, designed by Estudio Guto Requena in collaboration with architects Gabriela de Matos and Mateus Fraga. Based on an Afrofuturist approach that breaks away from colonial representations of Africa, the project seeks to celebrate the experience of Africans in Brazil through architecture, art, technology, cuisine, and other forms of expression. Bamboo, rammed earth, stone, and high-tech resources such as parametric design come together in a composition that combines innovation, affection, and ancestry.