Restaurante Preta Maria / Estudio Guto Requena

© André Klotz

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Restaurant • Bela Vista, Brazil Architects: Estudio Guto Requena

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2744 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: André Klotz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atelier Tudubambusa , Casa Paulo Alves , Cremme , DUE , Donatelli Tecidos , Dramalux , E Stones , ECOSAPIENS TAIPA , Estudio Sergio Matos , Estúdio Filipe Fonseca , Global Toldos , Manufacta Marcenaria , Protecnica

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Restaurant

Authors: Gabriela de Matos, Mateus Fraga

Architecture Team: Barbara Fischer, Mariana Chemin, Priscila Almeida, Rodolfo Torres, André Thurler, Camila Marques, Daniel Viana e Ludovica Leone

Project Management: CTE

Construction: ARBAIT

Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho

Electrical Plumbing And Fire Safety Design: i2n Engenharia

Accessibility Design: Pimenta Associados

Landscape Design: Benedito Abbud - Arquitetura Paisagística

Acoustic Design: Akkerman Alcoragi Acústica Ideal

Automation Design: DUE

Kitchen Design: ETKO SOLUTIONS

Hvac Design: i2n Engenharia

Internal Dining Area: 135 m²

Covered Terrace: 15 m²

Garden Area: 105 m²

City: Bela Vista

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. An architectural project that celebrates Afro-Brazilian culture: this is the foundation of Preta Maria restaurant, designed by Estudio Guto Requena in collaboration with architects Gabriela de Matos and Mateus Fraga. Based on an Afrofuturist approach that breaks away from colonial representations of Africa, the project seeks to celebrate the experience of Africans in Brazil through architecture, art, technology, cuisine, and other forms of expression. Bamboo, rammed earth, stone, and high-tech resources such as parametric design come together in a composition that combines innovation, affection, and ancestry.