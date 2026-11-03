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House Around a Column / fala

House Around a Column / fala - Exterior PhotographyHouse Around a Column / fala - Image 3 of 40House Around a Column / fala - Image 4 of 40House Around a Column / fala - Image 5 of 40House Around a Column / fala - More Images+ 35

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Porto, Portugal
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Joana Sendas, João Carlos Lopes
  • Landscape Design: Pomo
  • Engineering: mp+pf
  • Contractor: Calipa
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
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House Around a Column / fala - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. The compact plot sits within a dense piece of urban fabric, surrounded on all sides by neighbouring houses. Its shape is skewed. The project begins with the challenge of inscribing a house into this distorted figure. The longest wall of the plot becomes the guide. From it, a set of geometric rules gradually unfolds, quietly organising the plan.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House Around a Column / fala" [Casa ao Redor de Uma Coluna / fala] 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187983/house-around-a-column-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Francisco Ascensão

围绕一根柱子的住宅 / fala

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