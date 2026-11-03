House Around a Column / fala

© Francisco Ascensão

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Category: Houses

Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Joana Sendas, João Carlos Lopes

Landscape Design: Pomo

Engineering: mp+pf

Contractor: Calipa

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The compact plot sits within a dense piece of urban fabric, surrounded on all sides by neighbouring houses. Its shape is skewed. The project begins with the challenge of inscribing a house into this distorted figure. The longest wall of the plot becomes the guide. From it, a set of geometric rules gradually unfolds, quietly organising the plan.