Súria Library / Javier de las Heras Solé

© José Hevia

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Library, Cultural Interiors

Architect Collaborator: Salvador Bou Gracia

Technical Architects: Gerard Codina i Mas, Sílvia Obiols

Construction Management: Josep Malgosa Morera

Structural Engineering: Eskubi Turró

Mechanical And Electrical Systems: AIA Instal·lacions arquitectòniques, Cristian González

Contractor: Garcia Riera SL

Site Manager: Gemma Garcia

Developer: Súria City Council

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. A public space for gathering and meeting. Through repetition and pattern, this project proposes an architecture that eschews gratuitous gestures, one in which the focus is on the citizen and the ways in which they use the space. It is an architecture that recognizes and highlights existing physical, heritage, and cultural elements, integrating itself into the context and fostering the collective appropriation of the place.