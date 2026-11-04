Súria Library / Javier de las Heras Solé

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: Javier de las Heras Solé
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:José Hevia
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Library, Cultural Interiors
- Architect Collaborator: Salvador Bou Gracia
- Technical Architects: Gerard Codina i Mas, Sílvia Obiols
- Construction Management: Josep Malgosa Morera
- Structural Engineering: Eskubi Turró
- Mechanical And Electrical Systems: AIA Instal·lacions arquitectòniques, Cristian González
- Contractor: Garcia Riera SL
- Site Manager: Gemma Garcia
- Developer: Súria City Council
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. A public space for gathering and meeting. Through repetition and pattern, this project proposes an architecture that eschews gratuitous gestures, one in which the focus is on the citizen and the ways in which they use the space. It is an architecture that recognizes and highlights existing physical, heritage, and cultural elements, integrating itself into the context and fostering the collective appropriation of the place.