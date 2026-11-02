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Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos

Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteQuinta da Casa / Artequitectos - Image 3 of 30Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopQuinta da Casa / Artequitectos - Image 5 of 30Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal
  • Architects: Artequitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Lead Architects: Nuno Filipe Azevedo, Vitor Manuel Oliveira
  • Builder: Vasco Fernades Unipessoal, Lda.
  • Supervision: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
  • Engineering: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
  • Landscaping: JSM, Jardinagem, Lda.
  • Lighting Design: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
  • Acoustics: Ambiestudos, Lda.
  • Hydraulics: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
  • Thermal: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
  • Visual Identity: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
  • Interior Decoration: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
  • Kitchen And Laundry: Rinaldi
  • City: Vila Nova de Famalicão
  • Country: Portugal
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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal develops a single-family home with a contemporary character, set in a territory with a strong rural identity.

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Cite: "Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos" [Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos] 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187977/quinta-da-casa-artequitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos

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