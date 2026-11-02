Quinta da Casa / Artequitectos

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Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal
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Architects: Artequitectos
- Area: 650 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Lead Architects: Nuno Filipe Azevedo, Vitor Manuel Oliveira
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Builder: Vasco Fernades Unipessoal, Lda.
- Supervision: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
- Engineering: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
- Landscaping: JSM, Jardinagem, Lda.
- Lighting Design: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
- Acoustics: Ambiestudos, Lda.
- Hydraulics: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
- Thermal: PN10 Engenharia, Lda.
- Visual Identity: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
- Interior Decoration: Artequitectos, Plan. & Arq. Lda.
- Kitchen And Laundry: Rinaldi
- City: Vila Nova de Famalicão
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The proposal develops a single-family home with a contemporary character, set in a territory with a strong rural identity.