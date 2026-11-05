Homes Around Trees / architectureRED

© Edmund Sumner

+ 23

Apartments • Bengaluru, India Architects: architectureRED

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Edmund Sumner

Lead Architect: Biju Kuriakose

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Apartments

Design Team: Elizabeth John, Harsh, Harshal, Johnson Jimmy, Kishore Panikkar, Oveas Ahmed, Shashank Muralidharan, Sindhura, Sneha Moorthy, Suprio Bhattacharjee, Yasir Azami

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Urban housing in India stands at the intersection of rapid urbanization and a shifting sense of identity. The pressures of land scarcity and market-driven development have transformed housing into a commodity, often prioritizing maximum yield over the fundamental idea of home. In the process, the very essence of housing—as a space that fosters identity, community, and rootedness — is increasingly eroded. The relentless stacking of units, the erasure of open space, and the homogenization of urban environments leave little room for meaningful engagement with nature or with each other.