  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. India
  5. Homes Around Trees / architectureRED

Homes Around Trees / architectureRED

Homes Around Trees / architectureRED - Exterior Photography, BalconyHomes Around Trees / architectureRED - Exterior PhotographyHomes Around Trees / architectureRED - Exterior PhotographyHomes Around Trees / architectureRED - Image 5 of 28Homes Around Trees / architectureRED - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Apartments
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: architectureRED
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edmund Sumner
  • Lead Architect: Biju Kuriakose
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Elizabeth John, Harsh, Harshal, Johnson Jimmy, Kishore Panikkar, Oveas Ahmed, Shashank Muralidharan, Sindhura, Sneha Moorthy, Suprio Bhattacharjee, Yasir Azami
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Homes Around Trees / architectureRED - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Urban housing in India stands at the intersection of rapid urbanization and a shifting sense of identity. The pressures of land scarcity and market-driven development have transformed housing into a commodity, often prioritizing maximum yield over the fundamental idea of home. In the process, the very essence of housing—as a space that fosters identity, community, and rootedness — is increasingly eroded. The relentless stacking of units, the erasure of open space, and the homogenization of urban environments leave little room for meaningful engagement with nature or with each other.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
architectureRED
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIndia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIndia
Cite: "Homes Around Trees / architectureRED" 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187952/homes-around-trees-architecturered> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Edmund Sumner

林间住宅 / architectureRED

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags