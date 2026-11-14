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Minou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

Minou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Image 2 of 18Minou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodMinou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Interior PhotographyMinou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassMinou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - More Images+ 13

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Renovation, House Interiors
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Neel Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Namachin Brick
  • Lead Architect: Mehrdad Makaremi
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Minou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Image 2 of 18
© Neel Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In Minou-On Apartment, a thirty-year-old duplex in Tehran gains a villa-like quality as a former terrace becomes a skylit, planted void. A timber system connects the home's two floors, working with the exposed concrete frame to reorganize rooms, circulation, and everyday life.

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CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIran

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIran
Cite: "Minou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi" 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187951/minou-on-apartment-renovation-crossarchitecture-mehrdad-makaremi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Neel Studio

Minou-On 公寓改造 / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

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