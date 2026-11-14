Minou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

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Tehran, Iran
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Architects: CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Neel Studio
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Manufacturers: Namachin Brick
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Lead Architect: Mehrdad Makaremi
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- Category: Renovation, House Interiors
- Design Team: Ali Salehbeyg, Bardia Kaj, Niloufar Mir Mohammad Ali, Roza Bemani, Tarlan Hashemi Naji, Tina Shahnazari
- General Contractor: Payegan Group
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. In Minou-On Apartment, a thirty-year-old duplex in Tehran gains a villa-like quality as a former terrace becomes a skylit, planted void. A timber system connects the home's two floors, working with the exposed concrete frame to reorganize rooms, circulation, and everyday life.