Minou-On Apartment Renovation / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

© Neel Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. In Minou-On Apartment, a thirty-year-old duplex in Tehran gains a villa-like quality as a former terrace becomes a skylit, planted void. A timber system connects the home's two floors, working with the exposed concrete frame to reorganize rooms, circulation, and everyday life.