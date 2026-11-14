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Vanguard House / Ming Architects

Vanguard House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairVanguard House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, ChairVanguard House / Ming Architects - Image 4 of 16Vanguard House / Ming Architects - Image 5 of 16Vanguard House / Ming Architects - More Images+ 11

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Ming Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Periphery
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Polystone, Rice Fields, Sol Luminaire
  • Lead Architect: Tan Cher Ming
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Megan Shu
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: CGM Engineering Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: CST Consultants
  • Interior Design: MING Designs
  • Country: Singapore
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Vanguard House / Ming Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Studio Periphery

Text description provided by the architects. Vanguard House is a spacious residence with privacy and serenity at the forefront of its design. With concealed living spaces and the incorporation of water features at its core, it creates a light and relaxing atmosphere complemented by its use of materials.

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Ming Architects
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WoodGlassSteel

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Cite: "Vanguard House / Ming Architects" 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187949/vanguard-house-ming-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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Vanguard 住宅 / Ming Architects

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