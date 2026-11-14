Vanguard House / Ming Architects

© Studio Periphery

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Houses • Singapore Architects: Ming Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Polystone , Rice Fields , Sol Luminaire

Lead Architect: Tan Cher Ming

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Megan Shu

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: CGM Engineering Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: CST Consultants

Interior Design: MING Designs

Country: Singapore

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Text description provided by the architects. Vanguard House is a spacious residence with privacy and serenity at the forefront of its design. With concealed living spaces and the incorporation of water features at its core, it creates a light and relaxing atmosphere complemented by its use of materials.