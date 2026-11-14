Vanguard House / Ming Architects

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Architects: Ming Architects
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Studio Periphery
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Manufacturers: Polystone, Rice Fields, Sol Luminaire
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Lead Architect: Tan Cher Ming
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Text description provided by the architects. Vanguard House is a spacious residence with privacy and serenity at the forefront of its design. With concealed living spaces and the incorporation of water features at its core, it creates a light and relaxing atmosphere complemented by its use of materials.