Family Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects

© © Filip Dujardin

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Text description provided by the architects. With De Maasbode, Bergen Kolpa Architects has delivered a unique, 70-meter-high residential tower in the center of Rotterdam. It is the first residential tower to offer a social living environment for families in the city center through its stacking of residential streets featuring three-story family homes: a Family Scraper.