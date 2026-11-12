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Family Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects

Family Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyFamily Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Image 3 of 61Family Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Interior Photography, GlassFamily Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, BalconyFamily Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects - More Images+ 56

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Coliving
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
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Family Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© © Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. With De Maasbode, Bergen Kolpa Architects has delivered a unique, 70-meter-high residential tower in the center of Rotterdam. It is the first residential tower to offer a social living environment for families in the city center through its stacking of residential streets featuring three-story family homes: a Family Scraper.

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van Bergen Kolpa architects
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StoneConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingThe Netherlands

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Cite: "Family Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects" 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187942/family-scraper-de-maasbode-van-bergen-kolpa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© © Filip Dujardin

de Maasbode 家庭摩天大楼 / van Bergen Kolpa architects

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