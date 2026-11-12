Family Scraper de Maasbode / van Bergen Kolpa architects

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Rotterdam, The Netherlands
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Architects: van Bergen Kolpa architects
- Area: 21100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:© Filip Dujardin
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Lead Architects: Jago van Bergen, Evert Kolpa
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Coliving
- Interior Design: Bergblick interieurarchitectuur
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WSP
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Building physics and fire safety: DGMR adviseurs
- City: Rotterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. With De Maasbode, Bergen Kolpa Architects has delivered a unique, 70-meter-high residential tower in the center of Rotterdam. It is the first residential tower to offer a social living environment for families in the city center through its stacking of residential streets featuring three-story family homes: a Family Scraper.