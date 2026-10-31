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Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects

Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects - Image 2 of 19Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects - Image 3 of 19Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVirtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects - Image 5 of 19Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects - More Images+ 14

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Learning, Adaptive Reuse
A Coruña, Spain
  • Architects: Diaz y Diaz Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2560
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Rodriguez
  • Lead Architects: Lucas Díaz Sierra, Gustavo Díaz García
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Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Juan Rodriguez

Text description provided by the architects. In the former Weapons Factory of A Coruña, the Virtual Studio translates an essential duality into architecture: a hermetic box designed to create digital worlds versus an open volume that dialogues with the landscape and the industrial memory of the site.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects" [Plató virtual en la Cidade das TIC, Fábrica de Armas de A Coruña / Diaz y Diaz Architects] 31 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187911/virtual-studio-at-the-cidade-das-tic-a-coruna-arms-factory-diaz-y-diaz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Juan Rodriguez

Cidade das TIC 虚拟摄影棚，拉科鲁尼亚武器厂 / Diaz y Diaz Architects

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