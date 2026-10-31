Virtual Studio at the Cidade das TIC, A Coruña Arms Factory / Diaz y Diaz Architects

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A Coruña, Spain
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Architects: Diaz y Diaz Arquitectos
- Area: 2560 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Juan Rodriguez
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Lead Architects: Lucas Díaz Sierra, Gustavo Díaz García
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- Category: Learning, Adaptive Reuse
- Architecture Firms: José Deus Bouzón
- City: A Coruña
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In the former Weapons Factory of A Coruña, the Virtual Studio translates an essential duality into architecture: a hermetic box designed to create digital worlds versus an open volume that dialogues with the landscape and the industrial memory of the site.