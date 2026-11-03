Understory House / Gluck+

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Catskill, United States
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Architects: GLUCK+
- Area: 3170 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Here and Now Agency
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Lead Architects: Tom Gluck, Peter L. Gluck
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Olga Reeder, Jun Ito
- General Contractor: Upstate Precision Builders LLC
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Silman (now TYLin)
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: IBC Engineering Services, Inc.
- City: Catskill
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a long, gentle slope in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, Understory House takes its name from its precise position within the forest—neither rooted on the forest floor nor lifted above the canopy, but suspended in between, where the midstory becomes the primary experience. Located in a rural second-growth forest marked by miles of historic stone walls, the 3,170-square-foot house responds directly to the character and memory of the land.