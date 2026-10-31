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Brooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Brooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopBrooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkBrooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairBrooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairBrooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Küster Brizola Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Antiquário Cristiano Ross , Bout engenharia , Feira na Rosenbaum , Galeria Papel Assinado , Galeria Teo , Keramika, Marcenaria Fogaci , Montrelux, Portobello Shop, lumini | iluminação
  • Lead Architects: João Gabriel Kuster, Arthur Brizola
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Brooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the firm Küster Brizola Arquitetos, this 200-square-meter apartment in Brooklin, São Paulo, turns the traditional checkerboard floor into the main protagonist of the project, developed for a couple with two children. The residence was born from the desire to create a home focused on gathering, hosting friends and family, and building cherished memories, reinterpreting the classic pattern as the organizing element of the social area and the apartment's identity.

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Cite: "Brooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos" [Apartamento Brooklin / Küster Brizola Arquitetos] 31 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187882/brooklin-apartment-kuster-brizola-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

Brooklin 公寓 / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

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