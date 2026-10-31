Brooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

© Manuel Sá

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Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Antiquário Cristiano Ross , Bout engenharia , Feira na Rosenbaum , Galeria Papel Assinado , Galeria Teo , Keramika , Marcenaria Fogaci , Montrelux , Portobello Shop , lumini | iluminação

Lead Architects: João Gabriel Kuster, Arthur Brizola

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the firm Küster Brizola Arquitetos, this 200-square-meter apartment in Brooklin, São Paulo, turns the traditional checkerboard floor into the main protagonist of the project, developed for a couple with two children. The residence was born from the desire to create a home focused on gathering, hosting friends and family, and building cherished memories, reinterpreting the classic pattern as the organizing element of the social area and the apartment's identity.