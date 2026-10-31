Brooklin Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Küster Brizola Arquitetos
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Manufacturers: Antiquário Cristiano Ross , Bout engenharia , Feira na Rosenbaum , Galeria Papel Assinado , Galeria Teo , Keramika, Marcenaria Fogaci , Montrelux, Portobello Shop, lumini | iluminação
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Lead Architects: João Gabriel Kuster, Arthur Brizola
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by the firm Küster Brizola Arquitetos, this 200-square-meter apartment in Brooklin, São Paulo, turns the traditional checkerboard floor into the main protagonist of the project, developed for a couple with two children. The residence was born from the desire to create a home focused on gathering, hosting friends and family, and building cherished memories, reinterpreting the classic pattern as the organizing element of the social area and the apartment's identity.