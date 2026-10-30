Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

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Arouca, Portugal
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Architects: MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores
- Area: 6698 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Manufacturers: Geberit, Artinox, BRUMA, Ferreira de Sá, JNF, Marazzi Tiles, Mimool Arquitecura & Interiores, Roca, Rubicer, Tramas & Texturas | Aldeco
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Lead Architects: Fábio Milhazes, Rui Loureiro, Ana Ferreira, Joana Monteiro
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
- Interior Decoration: MiMool Arquitectura & Interiores
- City: Arouca
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of the former Monastery of Santa Maria de Arouca, classified as a National Monument since 1910, proposes the transformation of a significant part of the monastic complex into a five-star hotel, integrated into the REVIVE program. Rather than a mere functional adaptation, the project stands as an exercise in historical continuity, where architecture, memory, and landscape articulate into a new narrative of use and permanence.