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Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores - Image 2 of 50Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores - Exterior PhotographyHotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores - Image 4 of 50Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores - Exterior PhotographyHotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores - More Images+ 45

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Arouca, Portugal
  • Architects: MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6698
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Artinox, BRUMA, Ferreira de Sá, JNF, Marazzi Tiles, Mimool Arquitecura & Interiores, Roca, Rubicer, Tramas & Texturas | Aldeco
  • Lead Architects: Fábio Milhazes, Rui Loureiro, Ana Ferreira, Joana Monteiro
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Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of the former Monastery of Santa Maria de Arouca, classified as a National Monument since 1910, proposes the transformation of a significant part of the monastic complex into a five-star hotel, integrated into the REVIVE program. Rather than a mere functional adaptation, the project stands as an exercise in historical continuity, where architecture, memory, and landscape articulate into a new narrative of use and permanence.

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Cite: "Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores" [Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores] 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187879/hotel-ms-collection-arouca-mimool-arquitectura-and-design-de-interiores> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

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