Hotel MS Collection Arouca / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

© Ivo Tavares Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of the former Monastery of Santa Maria de Arouca, classified as a National Monument since 1910, proposes the transformation of a significant part of the monastic complex into a five-star hotel, integrated into the REVIVE program. Rather than a mere functional adaptation, the project stands as an exercise in historical continuity, where architecture, memory, and landscape articulate into a new narrative of use and permanence.