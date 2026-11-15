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Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects

Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects - Image 2 of 27Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects - Image 3 of 27Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects - Image 4 of 27Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects - Interior Photography, StairsTerrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects - More Images+ 22

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Landscape Architecture
Changhua City, Taiwan
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Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects - Image 6 of 27
© Yuchen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Terrace Link transforms the school command stand from an object of authority into a shared public landscape, reconnecting fragmented campus spaces through a continuous geometric ground. At Chingshuei Elementary School in Changhua County, the existing command stand occupied a central, elevated position within the campus.

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Cite: "Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects" 15 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187873/terrace-link-extension-yungchelus-chei-chang-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yuchen Chao Photography

露台联排住宅扩建 / 荣企设计 YUNGCHEI.plus ｜张哲溢建筑师事务所

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