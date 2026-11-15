Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects

© Yuchen Chao Photography

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Category: Landscape Architecture

City: Changhua City

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. Terrace Link transforms the school command stand from an object of authority into a shared public landscape, reconnecting fragmented campus spaces through a continuous geometric ground. At Chingshuei Elementary School in Changhua County, the existing command stand occupied a central, elevated position within the campus.