Terrace Link Extension / YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects

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Changhua City, Taiwan
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Architects: YUNGCHEI.plus｜Chei Chang Architects
- Area: 540 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Yuchen Chao Photography, Chei Chang
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Lead Architects: Chei Chang, Tien-Yung Lin, Shin-Yu Lin
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- Category: Landscape Architecture
- City: Changhua City
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Terrace Link transforms the school command stand from an object of authority into a shared public landscape, reconnecting fragmented campus spaces through a continuous geometric ground. At Chingshuei Elementary School in Changhua County, the existing command stand occupied a central, elevated position within the campus.