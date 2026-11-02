Tiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados

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Matanzas, Chile
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Architects: Stanaćev Granados
- Area: 35 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Stanaćev Granados
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Lead Team: Stanaćev Granados
- Constructor: Casas Monier SpA (Florent Dromard)
- City: Matanzas
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. This small cabin, with just a 35 m² footprint plus an additional 10 square meters of loft space on its upper level, was designed to be a prototype for a tiny home. It was commissioned to us by a French contractor established in Chile, with whom we collaborated to develop this prototype of an architectural solution implementing a prefabricated construction system he had conceived.