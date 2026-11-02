Tiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados

© Stanaćev Granados

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors

Lead Team: Stanaćev Granados

Constructor: Casas Monier SpA (Florent Dromard)

City: Matanzas

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. This small cabin, with just a 35 m² footprint plus an additional 10 square meters of loft space on its upper level, was designed to be a prototype for a tiny home. It was commissioned to us by a French contractor established in Chile, with whom we collaborated to develop this prototype of an architectural solution implementing a prefabricated construction system he had conceived.