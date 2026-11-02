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Tiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados

Tiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, WoodTiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamTiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, WoodTiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior PhotographyTiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Matanzas, Chile
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Tiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Stanaćev Granados

Text description provided by the architects. This small cabin, with just a 35 m² footprint plus an additional 10 square meters of loft space on its upper level, was designed to be a prototype for a tiny home. It was commissioned to us by a French contractor established in Chile, with whom we collaborated to develop this prototype of an architectural solution implementing a prefabricated construction system he had conceived.

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Stanaćev Granados
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WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsChile

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsChile
Cite: "Tiny House Razzi / Stanaćev Granados" 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187869/tiny-house-razzi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Stanaćev Granados

微型住宅 Razzi / Stanaćev Granados

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