Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects

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Coulsdon, United Kingdom
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Architects: Mary Duggan Architects
- Area: 9549 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri, Rob Parrish
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments
- Lead Team: Mary Duggan Architects
- Landscape: Mary Duggan Architects, Planit-IE
- Client Monitor/Exterior & Landscape: Mary Duggan Architects
- Client Monitor/Interiors: Grounded
- Delivery Architect: RUFFARCHITECTS
- Contractor: CField
- Planning Consultant: DP9
- Project Manager Stage 3: Cast Consulting
- Mep Engineering And Sustainability: Max Fordham
- Structural & Civil Engineer: Symmetrys
- Environmental Analysis: WSP
- Townscape And Visual Impact Assessment: WSP
- Designated View Analysis & Impact Assessment: Wood Building
- Regulations Consultant: Butler & Young
- Transport Consultant: Steer Davie
- Client/Developer: Brick by Brick
- Funder: London Borough of Croydon
- City: Coulsdon
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Lion Green Road is a residential-led scheme comprising five buildings containing 157 dwellings. The project sits within a verdant landscape in Coulsdon, London Borough of Croydon, within a geographical chalk basin. The wider context is varied typologically, including an extensive low-rise green belt development to the south on higher ground by Barratt Homes, delivering 667 homes alongside retained extensive lush open land. A traditional low-rise suburban grain populates the northern side of the site, also ascending toward Crystal Palace.