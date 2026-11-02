Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects

© Lorenzo Zandri

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Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments

Lead Team: Mary Duggan Architects

Landscape: Mary Duggan Architects, Planit-IE

Client Monitor/Exterior & Landscape: Mary Duggan Architects

Client Monitor/Interiors: Grounded

Delivery Architect: RUFFARCHITECTS

Contractor: CField

Planning Consultant: DP9

Project Manager Stage 3: Cast Consulting

Mep Engineering And Sustainability: Max Fordham

Structural & Civil Engineer: Symmetrys

Environmental Analysis: WSP

Townscape And Visual Impact Assessment: WSP

Designated View Analysis & Impact Assessment: Wood Building

Regulations Consultant: Butler & Young

Transport Consultant: Steer Davie

Client/Developer: Brick by Brick

Funder: London Borough of Croydon

City: Coulsdon

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. Lion Green Road is a residential-led scheme comprising five buildings containing 157 dwellings. The project sits within a verdant landscape in Coulsdon, London Borough of Croydon, within a geographical chalk basin. The wider context is varied typologically, including an extensive low-rise green belt development to the south on higher ground by Barratt Homes, delivering 667 homes alongside retained extensive lush open land. A traditional low-rise suburban grain populates the northern side of the site, also ascending toward Crystal Palace.