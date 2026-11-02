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Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects

Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects - Exterior PhotographyLion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects - Image 3 of 23Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects - Exterior Photography, BrickLion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects - Image 5 of 23Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments
Coulsdon, United Kingdom
  • Lead Team: Mary Duggan Architects
  • Landscape: Mary Duggan Architects, Planit-IE
  • Client Monitor/Exterior & Landscape: Mary Duggan Architects
  • Client Monitor/Interiors: Grounded
  • Delivery Architect: RUFFARCHITECTS
  • Contractor: CField
  • Planning Consultant: DP9
  • Project Manager Stage 3: Cast Consulting
  • Mep Engineering And Sustainability: Max Fordham
  • Structural & Civil Engineer: Symmetrys
  • Environmental Analysis: WSP
  • Townscape And Visual Impact Assessment: WSP
  • Designated View Analysis & Impact Assessment: Wood Building
  • Regulations Consultant: Butler & Young
  • Transport Consultant: Steer Davie
  • Client/Developer: Brick by Brick
  • Funder: London Borough of Croydon
  • City: Coulsdon
  • Country: United Kingdom
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Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects - Image 7 of 23
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Lion Green Road is a residential-led scheme comprising five buildings containing 157 dwellings. The project sits within a verdant landscape in Coulsdon, London Borough of Croydon, within a geographical chalk basin. The wider context is varied typologically, including an extensive low-rise green belt development to the south on higher ground by Barratt Homes, delivering 667 homes alongside retained extensive lush open land. A traditional low-rise suburban grain populates the northern side of the site, also ascending toward Crystal Palace.

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Cite: "Lion Green Road / Mary Duggan Architects" 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187856/lion-green-road> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lorenzo Zandri

Lion Green Road 住宅项目 / Mary Duggan Architects

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