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Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui

Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui - Image 2 of 21Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnRancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui - Image 4 of 21Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui - Exterior Photography, ConcreteRancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Stable, Recreation & Training
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Mendiola Arregui
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  994
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Palacios Macías
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grupo Olympia
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Mendiola, Andrea Arregui
  • Executive Project: Bárbara Manzo, Ángel Orozco, Ramiro Madera
  • Illustrations: Jorge Picos
  • Construction: Alejandro Brambila (CONSTRUJAL)
  • Structural Calculation: Gustavo Gaxiola (GGAXIOLA & ASOCIADOS)
  • Concrete Structures: Palomar Estructuras
  • City: Guadalajara
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Rafael Palacios Macías

Text description provided by the architects. Rancho del Abuelo is an equestrian complex located in Jalisco, on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Its program coordinates spaces dedicated to the sheltering and care of horses with others designed for resting, gathering, and contemplation, establishing different ways of living and engaging with the landscape and equestrian life.

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Cite: "Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui" [Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui] 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187853/rancho-del-abuelo-mendiola-arregui> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rafael Palacios Macías

祖父农场 / Mendiola Arregui

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