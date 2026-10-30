Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui

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Guadalajara, Mexico
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Architects: Mendiola Arregui
- Area: 994 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Rafael Palacios Macías
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Manufacturers: Grupo Olympia
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Lead Architects: Carlos Mendiola, Andrea Arregui
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- Category: Stable, Recreation & Training
- Executive Project: Bárbara Manzo, Ángel Orozco, Ramiro Madera
- Illustrations: Jorge Picos
- Construction: Alejandro Brambila (CONSTRUJAL)
- Structural Calculation: Gustavo Gaxiola (GGAXIOLA & ASOCIADOS)
- Concrete Structures: Palomar Estructuras
- City: Guadalajara
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Rancho del Abuelo is an equestrian complex located in Jalisco, on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Its program coordinates spaces dedicated to the sheltering and care of horses with others designed for resting, gathering, and contemplation, establishing different ways of living and engaging with the landscape and equestrian life.