Rancho del Abuelo / Mendiola Arregui

© Rafael Palacios Macías

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Text description provided by the architects. Rancho del Abuelo is an equestrian complex located in Jalisco, on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Its program coordinates spaces dedicated to the sheltering and care of horses with others designed for resting, gathering, and contemplation, establishing different ways of living and engaging with the landscape and equestrian life.