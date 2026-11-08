NH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal

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Kecamatan Pulo Gadung, Indonesia
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Architects: Dhanie & Sal
- Area: 291 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
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Lead Architects: Dhanie Syawalia, Salman Rimaldhi
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Aktaria Oktafiani, Ferdio Ariatama, Mohamad Irvansyah, Ridho Gustama, Siti Maesaroh
- City: Kecamatan Pulo Gadung
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Terracotta-clad volumes highlight the original character of a renovated row house located in East Jakarta, within a faculty housing neighborhood, while blending seamlessly with the adjoining roof.