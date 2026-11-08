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NH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal

NH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, BalconyNH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal - Image 3 of 26NH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedNH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal - Interior Photography, WoodNH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses, Renovation
Kecamatan Pulo Gadung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Dhanie & Sal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  291
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Lead Architects: Dhanie Syawalia, Salman Rimaldhi
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NH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. Terracotta-clad volumes highlight the original character of a renovated row house located in East Jakarta, within a faculty housing neighborhood, while blending seamlessly with the adjoining roof.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationIndonesia
Cite: "NH Residence Renovation / Dhanie & Sal" 08 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187848/nh-residence-renovation-dhanie-and-sal> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ernest Theofilus

NH 住宅改造 / Dhanie & Sal

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