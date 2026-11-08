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One Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects

One Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects - Image 2 of 14One Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass, ChairOne Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenOne Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, GlassOne Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects - More Images+ 9

Curated by Nina Vuga

Office Buildings, Sustainability
Shenzhen, China
  • Design: Meinhard von Gerkan and Stephan Schütz with Nicolas Pomränke
  • Project: Lead Clemens Kampermann
  • Project Management In China: Xu Ji, Qin Wei, Wang Siji
  • Competition Team: Bao Yunru, Constanze Bieber, Jan Peter Deml, Tang Zihong, Yu Hainan, Thilo Zehme
  • Detailed Design Team: Miryam Aykurt, Andreas Götze, Anna Jankowska, Andreas Maue, Liu Xuda, Yu Hainan, Zeng Yahan, Ge Yinan
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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One Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. One Orient, the new corporate headquarters of technology group Telling in China's third-largest metropolis, Shenzhen, has been completed to plans by architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp). The project is defined by its modular design and unitized facade, whose frames seamlessly integrate all technical components, reducing the building's appearance to uninterrupted glass and profile surfaces. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) recognized this facade system with the CTBUH China Award in the "Facade Innovation Excellence" category.

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Cite: "One Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects" 08 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187779/one-orient-headquarters-von-gerkan-marg-and-partners-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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One Orient 总部大楼 / 德国 gmp 建筑师事务所

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