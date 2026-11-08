One Orient Headquarters / gmp Architects

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Category: Office Buildings, Sustainability

Design: Meinhard von Gerkan and Stephan Schütz with Nicolas Pomränke

Project: Lead Clemens Kampermann

Project Management In China: Xu Ji, Qin Wei, Wang Siji

Competition Team: Bao Yunru, Constanze Bieber, Jan Peter Deml, Tang Zihong, Yu Hainan, Thilo Zehme

Detailed Design Team: Miryam Aykurt, Andreas Götze, Anna Jankowska, Andreas Maue, Liu Xuda, Yu Hainan, Zeng Yahan, Ge Yinan

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. One Orient, the new corporate headquarters of technology group Telling in China's third-largest metropolis, Shenzhen, has been completed to plans by architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp). The project is defined by its modular design and unitized facade, whose frames seamlessly integrate all technical components, reducing the building's appearance to uninterrupted glass and profile surfaces. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) recognized this facade system with the CTBUH China Award in the "Facade Innovation Excellence" category.