House with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling

© Markus Linderoth

+ 14

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House with Rope and Ladder, located in a small village on the southeast coast of Sweden, is a project in two parts: a traditional rendered masonry volume with a gable roof, adhering to the rather strict regulations of the site, and an enclosed circular garden, attached tangentially to the middle of the house.