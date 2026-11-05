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House with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling

House with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling - Exterior PhotographyHouse with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingHouse with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingHouse with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling - Image 5 of 19House with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Baskemölla, Sweden
  • Architects: Förstberg Ling
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Markus Linderoth
  • Lead Architects: Björn Förstberg, Mikael Ling
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House with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling - Exterior Photography
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. House with Rope and Ladder, located in a small village on the southeast coast of Sweden, is a project in two parts: a traditional rendered masonry volume with a gable roof, adhering to the rather strict regulations of the site, and an enclosed circular garden, attached tangentially to the middle of the house.

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Förstberg Ling
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WoodGlass

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Cite: "House with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling " 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187773/house-with-rope-and-ladder-forstberg-ling> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Markus Linderoth

绳梯之家 / Förstberg Ling

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