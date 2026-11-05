House with Rope and Ladder / Förstberg Ling

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Baskemölla, Sweden
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Architects: Förstberg Ling
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Markus Linderoth
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Lead Architects: Björn Förstberg, Mikael Ling
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- City: Baskemölla
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. House with Rope and Ladder, located in a small village on the southeast coast of Sweden, is a project in two parts: a traditional rendered masonry volume with a gable roof, adhering to the rather strict regulations of the site, and an enclosed circular garden, attached tangentially to the middle of the house.