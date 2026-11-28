© Victor Johansson

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Text description provided by the architects. The Kiosk on Tegelbacken creates entirely new public spaces in the heart of the city: two green park squares, a refurbished quayside, and new seating in an attractive waterfront location. Together with the City of Stockholm and the landscape architects, DinellJohansson investigated the potential for the park to accommodate a serving kiosk with outdoor seating, and subsequently designed the building to provide the basis for the construction tender.