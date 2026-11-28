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Kungsholmen, Sweden
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Architects: DinellJohansson
- Area: 25 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Victor Johansson
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Lead Architects: Kalle Dinell and Morten Johansson
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- Category: Commercial Architecture, Small Scale
- Lead Team: Stellan Gulde
- General Contractor: JVAB
- Landscape Architecture: AJ Landskap
- City: Kungsholmen
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. The Kiosk on Tegelbacken creates entirely new public spaces in the heart of the city: two green park squares, a refurbished quayside, and new seating in an attractive waterfront location. Together with the City of Stockholm and the landscape architects, DinellJohansson investigated the potential for the park to accommodate a serving kiosk with outdoor seating, and subsequently designed the building to provide the basis for the construction tender.