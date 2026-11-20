© Merethe Amundsen Ruud

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Sauna, Small Scale

Design Team: Adrian Lindseth-Haugvik, Alexander Pfleiderer, Aleksandra Rachwal, Anita Podestà, Espen Færavaag da Silva, Fantine Chauvelly, Frida Rydland Fossum, Lars De Ridder, Martin Happs, Matěj Ponka, Merethe Amundsen Ruud, Seán McDonnell, Svea Asmussen, Tobias Øygard Skodvin, Villem Bergebakken Verliin

Teachers Design Team: Per Bue Berntsen, Sami Rintala, Paul Kerlaff

City: Båtsfjord

Country: Norway

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Text description provided by the architects. Almost 500 kilometers above the Arctic Circle, Båtsfjord lies at the edge of Norway, shaped by the sea, the climate and a strong fishing tradition. Known as Norway's fishing capital, the town is also home to a diverse international community. With harsh weather often limiting opportunities to gather outdoors, the municipality envisioned a new public place by the harbor. Their request was a sauna complex with meeting spaces to encourage people to connect and to enhance the sense of community.