Rustoordlaan / Atelier M Architects + Planners bv

© Jolien Fagard

+ 31

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Heuvelhofpark in Kessel-Lo (BE) lies the new replacement housing project for the social housing company Dijledal. To maximize the preservation of the existing trees and the park, the building's footprint was kept highly compact and rotated 17 degrees. Wrapped in light green terracotta panels and finished with reseda green windows, the 30 units offer residents the ultimate luxury: a living experience right up among the treetops.