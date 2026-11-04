Rustoordlaan / Atelier M Architects + Planners bv

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Leuven, Belgium
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Architects: Atelier M Architects + Planners bv
- Area: 2797 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jolien Fagard
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Manufacturers: NBK Keramik GmbH, Emmerich am Rhein
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Lead Architect: Sylvie Hagens
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Sustainability
- Lead Team: Sylvie Hagens, Luc Bosmans
- Design Team: Jérôme Decaffmeyer
- General Contractor: Houben NV
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BAS bvba
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Botec nv
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EGEON
- City: Leuven
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Heuvelhofpark in Kessel-Lo (BE) lies the new replacement housing project for the social housing company Dijledal. To maximize the preservation of the existing trees and the park, the building's footprint was kept highly compact and rotated 17 degrees. Wrapped in light green terracotta panels and finished with reseda green windows, the 30 units offer residents the ultimate luxury: a living experience right up among the treetops.