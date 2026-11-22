© Migdał Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for ATO Ramen in Warsaw was the idea of making the ramen-making process an essential part of the guest experience. Rather than hiding food preparation behind closed doors, we designed an open kitchen and a glazed noodle production area as the heart of the restaurant.