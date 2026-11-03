  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Jordan
  5. Ar-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

Ar-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

Ar-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenAr-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteAr-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsAr-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Interior PhotographyAr-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Installations & Structures, Community, Commercial Architecture
Amman, Jordan
More SpecsLess Specs
Ar-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Mohanad Jihad

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal conceives Ar-Rahbah as an open urban void that mediates movement while accommodating social and commercial activities. Its cubic form draws from the cubic geometries that characterize the urban fabric of Amman, abstracting the continuous aggregation of built volumes into a lightweight and permeable market structure.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommercial ArchitectureJordan
Cite: "Ar-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture" 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187738/ar-rahbah-market-at-amman-design-week-2026-laith-matarweh-studio-for-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Mohanad Jihad

Ar-Rahbah 展集，2026年安曼设计周 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags