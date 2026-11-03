Ar-Rahbah Market at Amman Design Week 2026 / Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

© Mohanad Jihad

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Text description provided by the architects. The proposal conceives Ar-Rahbah as an open urban void that mediates movement while accommodating social and commercial activities. Its cubic form draws from the cubic geometries that characterize the urban fabric of Amman, abstracting the continuous aggregation of built volumes into a lightweight and permeable market structure.