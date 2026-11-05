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Khao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO

Khao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO - Image 6 of 29
© Pongthawat Panthong

Khao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO - Exterior Photography, BalconyKhao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO - Image 3 of 29Khao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO - Interior PhotographyKhao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO - Exterior Photography, GlassKhao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Muang Pattaya, Thailand
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Nuttapon Suksawang
  • Design Team: Aphinya Phathithin, Chayanon Byataeng
  • Interior Design: Space Of Mandkind
  • Landscape Architecture: 8.18 Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: L.N.K. ENGINEERING
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Prasit Keawsuntorn
  • City: Muang Pattaya
  • Country: Thailand
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Khao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Concrete
© Pongthawat Panthong

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the gentle hillside of Khao Phra Tamnak, the house is conceived through a flexible design diagram rather than a predetermined architectural form. The project begins with the conditions of the place and the lives to be accommodated: a gradual change in land level, the family's need for generous and usable flat spaces, the principles of Feng Shui, and the presence of neighboring homes. These factors are not treated as separate constraints. They are brought together in a framework that can be tested, adjusted, and extended.

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SPACE | STORY | STUDIO
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GlassStoneConcrete

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Cite: "Khao Phra Tamnak House / SPACE | STORY | STUDIO" 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187736/khao-phra-tamnak-house-space-story-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pongthawat Panthong

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