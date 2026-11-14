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LAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects

LAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects - Interior PhotographyLAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects - Interior Photography, ChairLAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairLAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodLAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Offices Interiors, Sustainability
Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
  • Architects: FIRM architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  675
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giovanni Nardi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   EGE carpet tiles , FORBO Marmoleum
  • Lead Architects: Niek Joanknecht, Carolien Roos
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LAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Giovanni Nardi

Text description provided by the architects. In Hoofddorp, the transformation of a 1990s office building into a contemporary workplace for APPM translates the Dutch landscape into an architectural language of water, clay, and vegetation, bringing together sustainability, spatial identity, and new ways of working.

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Cite: "LAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects" 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187695/land-over-water-firm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Giovanni Nardi

LAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects

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