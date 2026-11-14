LAND OVER WATER / FIRM architects

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Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
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Architects: FIRM architects
- Area: 675 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Giovanni Nardi
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Manufacturers: EGE carpet tiles , FORBO Marmoleum
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Lead Architects: Niek Joanknecht, Carolien Roos
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- Category: Interior Design, Offices Interiors, Sustainability
- City: Hoofddorp
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. In Hoofddorp, the transformation of a 1990s office building into a contemporary workplace for APPM translates the Dutch landscape into an architectural language of water, clay, and vegetation, bringing together sustainability, spatial identity, and new ways of working.