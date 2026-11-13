Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes

© Hervé Abbadie

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of a municipal estate in Mitry-Mory, between farmland and the town center, the Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité occupies a former go-kart track, framed by grassy embankments and already reclaimed by a beekeepers' association and its hives. Next to the communal restaurant and the archery range, the city wished to create a community venue dedicated to environmental education: a multipurpose hall, a honey house, and a covered terrace, within a compact footprint of 225 m².