Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes

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Mitry-Mory, France
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Architects: Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes
- Area: 225 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Hervé Abbadie
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Lead Architects: Ary Justman
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Sustainability
- City: Mitry-Mory
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of a municipal estate in Mitry-Mory, between farmland and the town center, the Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité occupies a former go-kart track, framed by grassy embankments and already reclaimed by a beekeepers' association and its hives. Next to the communal restaurant and the archery range, the city wished to create a community venue dedicated to environmental education: a multipurpose hall, a honey house, and a covered terrace, within a compact footprint of 225 m².