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Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes

Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes - Exterior Photography, GardenMaison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes - Image 3 of 26Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes - Image 4 of 26Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes - Image 5 of 26Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Sustainability
Mitry-Mory, France
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Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hervé Abbadie

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of a municipal estate in Mitry-Mory, between farmland and the town center, the Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité occupies a former go-kart track, framed by grassy embankments and already reclaimed by a beekeepers' association and its hives. Next to the communal restaurant and the archery range, the city wished to create a community venue dedicated to environmental education: a multipurpose hall, a honey house, and a covered terrace, within a compact footprint of 225 m².

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Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes
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Cite: "Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité / Bulle, Poirier & Justman Architectes" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187694/maison-de-lenvironnement-et-de-la-biodiversite> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hervé Abbadie

环境与生物多样性之家（Maison de l'Environnement et de la Biodiversité）

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