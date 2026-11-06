Cliff House / GASAP

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Rethimno, Greece
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Architects: GASAP
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
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Lead Architects: Christos Gkotsis, Elena Serafimidou
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- General Contractor: ikodomi
- City: Rethimno
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Set on an exposed rocky outcrop overlooking the Libyan Sea, Cliff House transforms the challenges of its dramatic Cretan landscape into an architectural experience shaped by wind, materiality, and the gradual revelation of the horizon.