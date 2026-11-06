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Cliff House / GASAP

Cliff House / GASAP - Exterior PhotographyCliff House / GASAP - Image 2 of 31Cliff House / GASAP - Interior Photography, KitchenCliff House / GASAP - Exterior PhotographyCliff House / GASAP - More Images+ 26

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Rethimno, Greece
  • Architects: GASAP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
  • Lead Architects: Christos Gkotsis, Elena Serafimidou
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Cliff House / GASAP - Exterior Photography
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. Set on an exposed rocky outcrop overlooking the Libyan Sea, Cliff House transforms the challenges of its dramatic Cretan landscape into an architectural experience shaped by wind, materiality, and the gradual revelation of the horizon.

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GASAP
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WoodGlassStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsGreece

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WoodGlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsGreece
Cite: "Cliff House / GASAP" 06 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187693/cliff-house> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Panagiotis Voumvakis

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